Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.18 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 531,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,336 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 26.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.