Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.58 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 117.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP stock opened at $883.22 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $841.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 1.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $820.67.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.