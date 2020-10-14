Scout Investments Inc. Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.96.

MRVL opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.