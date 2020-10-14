Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Match Group worth $19,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $542,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,450 shares in the company, valued at $56,146,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

