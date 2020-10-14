Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.92 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,663 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of AGCO worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after purchasing an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AGCO by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.