Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,295 shares of company stock worth $19,325,547 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

