Scout Investments Inc. Invests $17.23 Million in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,230,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.21.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

