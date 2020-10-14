Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chewy by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.56.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.56 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

