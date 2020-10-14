Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,599 shares of company stock worth $47,379,543. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -162.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

