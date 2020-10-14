Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Lendingtree worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lendingtree by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $339.44 on Wednesday. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.