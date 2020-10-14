Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,522. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

