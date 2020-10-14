Scout Investments Inc. Sells 18,164 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.10% of Teleflex worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $362.55 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

