Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.48% of Timken worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Timken by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Timken by 57.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

