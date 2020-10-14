Scout Investments Inc. Sells 28,542 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,542 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,048,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Spotify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,283,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $266.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.37.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

