Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,953 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total transaction of $947,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,028.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $976.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,033.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.