Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,622 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xilinx worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

XLNX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.