Scout Investments Inc. Takes $14.54 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $973.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $872.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $974.55.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total transaction of $2,448,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $368,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

