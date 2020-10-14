Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LHCG opened at $227.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $228.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

