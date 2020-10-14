Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

