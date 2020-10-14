Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,250 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of SNV opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $472.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

