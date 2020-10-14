Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.42.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total transaction of $1,502,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 266,408 shares of company stock valued at $89,789,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $518.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 665.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $529.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

