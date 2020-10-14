Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hexcel worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Hexcel by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HXL. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.