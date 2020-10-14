Seaport Global Securities Comments on Allegiant Travel’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($11.60) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($12.60). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $127.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.