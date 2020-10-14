Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

SLGN stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Silgan by 1,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

