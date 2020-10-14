Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn ($2.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.90). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.68) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,799,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

