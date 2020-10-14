Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Gap Up to $35.04

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $42.18. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

