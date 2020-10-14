Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $47.68

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.68, but opened at $45.00. Senior shares last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 346,108 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNR shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.25).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

Senior (LON:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Senior plc will post 1709.0000214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

