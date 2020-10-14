ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.59. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $522.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $13,130,577.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.