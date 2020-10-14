ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Down 6.5%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.61. 2,001,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,441,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.55) by $4.32. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ShiftPixy by 377.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment administrative services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary jobs in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

