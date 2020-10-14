Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Grows By 5,000.0%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CardioGenics stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

