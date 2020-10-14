Short Interest in CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Grows By 5,000.0%

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of CardioGenics stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. CardioGenics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About CardioGenics
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.