Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Drops By 96.7%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Dunxin Financial has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

