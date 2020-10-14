Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Declines By 97.4%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LBCC stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Long Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Long Blockchain
