Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Declines By 97.4%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBCC stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Long Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions.

