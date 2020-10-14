Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Expands By 9,532.5%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 9,532.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MBNKF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

