Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Expands By 9,532.5%

Oct 14th, 2020

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,300 shares, an increase of 9,532.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MBNKF opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MBNKF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

