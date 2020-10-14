Short Interest in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Expands By 730.6%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 730.6% from the September 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Synacor by 82.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synacor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Synacor by 43.4% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fondren Management LP raised its position in Synacor by 12.9% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,126,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNC opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Synacor has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

