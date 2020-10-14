Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Rises By 5,150.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 5,150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TPCS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. TechPrecision has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.76.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

