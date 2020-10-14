Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.48

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 16985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock valued at $101,126,778 over the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Shutterstock by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 123,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,255 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

