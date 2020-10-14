Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €42.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.57 ($50.09).

Several analysts have commented on SHL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €37.45 ($44.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

