Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) PT Raised to GBX 190 at Berenberg Bank

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON SGM opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.00. Sigma Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.73.

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

