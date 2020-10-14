Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PYPL stock opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

