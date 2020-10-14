Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,930 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $40.88.

