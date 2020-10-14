Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $25,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $12,574,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of FSKR opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.