Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

