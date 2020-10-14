Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $382.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.