Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

