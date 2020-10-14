Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

