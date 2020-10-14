Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

