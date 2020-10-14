Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $540.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.88.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

