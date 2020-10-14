Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,963.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DISCA. MKM Partners raised their target price on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Discovery in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Discovery stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

