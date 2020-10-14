Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 264.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have commented on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

