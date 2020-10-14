Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after buying an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,789,000 after buying an additional 73,240 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 168.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,822,000 after buying an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

